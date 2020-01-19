Police catch drivers on zig zags outside Blackpool's Roseacre Primary Academy

Police counted 18 cars parked inconsiderately or illegally outside Blackpool's Roseacre Primary Academy school over just two days, after complaints were made about the issue.

Motorists are supposed to keep clear of the zigzag lines and double yellow lines in front of schools for safety reasons, as they block the vision of on-coming drivers as well as children trying to cross the road, a potentially lethal combination.

But some parents and relatives of youngsters stop their cars there to enable them to drop off the children more quickly and easily.

Last week, Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing team attended the Stonycroft Avenue school in South Shore after receiving complaints about inconsiderate and dangerous parking around the school.

A Police spokesman said;"We were informed that it had become a problem, putting the safety of children and others at risk.

"Over two afternoons there were 18 vehicles that were parked on either the zig zag markings or the double yellow lines. "

Officers were given an array of explanationsn why they weren't causing a problem.

One said; “I’ve only got one tyre on it”, while another responded; "I'll only be a minute."

The spokesman added: . As we are about to start a new school week there really is no excuse - the lines and markings are there for the safety of you and your child." .