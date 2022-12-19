Find out how nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre rate according to Ofsted.

Last week, the Gazette revealed which primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were classed as outstanding, but now we are turning out attention to the pre-school nurseries.

We have collected the 21 nurseries across the three areas who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022, all of which were classed as either outstanding or good.

Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.

*The Gazette has not included special nursery schools in this list.

1. Nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre 21 nurseries received new ratings this year.

2. Mini Me's Beach Nursery Located on Carr Gate, Thornton-Cleveleys. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published November 7.

3. Skylarks Nursery and Out of School Care Located on Windermere Avenue, Fleetwood. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published September 1.

4. Busy Bee Pre-School Located on Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published August 19.