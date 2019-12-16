North West school holidays 2019-2020: when the schools break up for Christmas and term dates for 2020

Kids across the North West will soon be charging out of the school gates for two weeks of festive fun.

Though the schools are already winding down, there are a few days left before they close altogether.

There's still a few school days left to get in some festive activities. Picture: Shutterstock

While the dates are fixed in place for the most part, there is a small amount of variation each year.

Here are the key dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year, as well as term times up to summer 2020.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

It’s worth remembering that schools set their own closing times for the last day of term, so you will need to contact your school directly to find out what time they are shutting for Christmas.

Are you ready for the Christmas holidays yet? Picture: Shutterstock

Similarly, academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when the schools across the North West break for Christmas:

Cumbria

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Monday 6 January 2020

Spring term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

For more information, go to the Cumbria County Council website.

Lancashire

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Lancashire Council website.

Liverpool

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Liverpool Council website.

Manchester

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Manchester Council website.

Salford

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Salford Council website.

Wigan

Autumn term ends – Thursday 19 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Monday 6 January 2020

Spring term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

For more information, go to the Wigan Council website.