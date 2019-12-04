Nerves lead to success in Saint Aidan's Young Chef competition

Saint Aidan's High School Young Chef Competition
Alysia Hall, Year 7, Saint Aidan’s High School

I recently took part in a cooking competition in school, called the Young Chef Competition. This is a competition in which many different schools take part and I was so nervous!

I decided to sign up because I love cooking and I wasn’t so nervous at first. My friend also signed up with me, so I felt slightly more confident.

On the day of the competition, I knew I had to create amazing fishcakes and I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, While we were preparing and cooking, a few judges wandered around and observed what we were doing – that was nerve-wracking. One judge looked like he was really suspicious, but maybe that was just my imagination! There were four other female competitors, but I was the only Year 7.

As I got into the swing of things, I started to feel more and more confident. The headteacher came in and tried all of the food and that was frightening! I was a bit worried about my sauce, as it was much greener than when I had tried it at home.

I was sure that I hadn’t made it through to the next round, because my meal was quite simple, but when the judge said “the winners are… Alysia and Lucy,” I was in shock! I’ve now made it to the second round.

