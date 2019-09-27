MP welcomes party’s school uniform vow

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has welcomed Labour’s pledge to put a price cap on school uniforms costs.

The new policy was announced by Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton this week.

Mr Marsden, pictured inset, said: “After nine years of cuts by Tory – led governments – over £750 million less in funds locally across Blackpool alone – families are struggling to make ends meet. I and my office see it every week with the people coming into my office for help and advice. That includes issues around the cost of uniforms, other school clothing and other extras which parents can be asked to contribute because cuts in their school’s funding have bitten so deep.

“So I‘m delighted, not just as a local MP but also part of our Shadow Education team in Parliament , that Labour is pledging that in Government it will introduce a price cap on uniforms to save money for parents.

“No child should be left behind in their educational progress because of the exorbitant cost of school uniforms.”

Mr Marsden added: “This policy will be a welcome relief for many young families in Blackpool, who are already struggling to juggle the costs of other bills.”