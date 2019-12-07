Montgomery pupils 'do their school proud' with Duke of Edinburgh Award success

These young people are ‘a credit to their school and themselves’ after successfully completing a nearly year-long challenge designed to give them new life skills.

Some 63 14 and 15-year-olds at Montogmery High School in Bispham were awarded their bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards on Tuesday.

Duke of Edinburgh award winners at Montgomery School. L-R Yulan Chandelaney, Harry Snelson, Noah Edgington, Raine Walsh and Ellie Mae Cooper. Picture by Martin Bostock

They had each completed a course in which they volunteered for local good causes, developed new talents and embarked on a country expedition around Rivington.

Duke of Edinburgh Award manager Steve Higgs said: “We have had them volunteering in schools, teaching younger ones to read. We have had youngsters helping in care homes, helping the elderly. We have had them working in charity shops, working with Trinity Hospice. It has been a real eye-opener for me. What they have done has been brilliant.

“The kids have worked extremely hard and they are all doing these activities in their own time, after school and on weekends.

“With the expedition on top of that, they have been getting fit, learning basic country code, map-reading and orienteering, and learning how to look after themselves.

“Some of these students had never been out on their own, so it’s been a really good experience for them.

“They have shown real resilience and managed to get through the whole thing successfully. They are a credit to themselves and they’ve done their school proud.

“The school is overwhelmed bu everything they have done. From my perspective, young people get a lot of bad press these days, but when you come into schools and see what the kids get up to all off their own backs, it’s really quite overwhelming”