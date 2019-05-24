Millfield Science and Performing Arts Academy schoolgirl Ellie Quigley reaches the Young Pea Chef of the Year 2019 final

A schoolgirl from Millfield Science and Performing Arts Academy has been picked to represent Thornton in the final states of a national contest.

Ellie Quigley, 15, is one of five youngsters shortlisted in the Year nine-11 category in the Young Pea Chef of the Year 2019 competition – which challenges participants with putting together a scrumptious dish made with frozen peas.

She said: “I am over the moon about reaching the final of this prestigious competition and proud that using local ingredients can produce such an appetising and appealing dish.”

The Yes Peas! campaign, which represents the UK’s pea vining sector, joined forces with The Ocado Foundation again for a second year running to launch the national competition which received over 200 entries from budding young chefs across the UK.

Ellie’s recipe for Lancashire cheese and minted pea croquettes beat off hundreds of hopefuls to be selected as one of the final five by an expert panel of judges, including TV chef Rachel Green, a representative from The British Growers Association, the Ocado Foundation’s Suzanne Westlake, and representatives from Greenyard Frozen, Beeswax Dyson and East Coast Viners.

TV chef and Yes Peas! campaign ambassador Rachel Green said: “We were overwhelmed to receive more than 200 entries into this year’s Young Pea Chef of the Year competition – the highest number of entries since we kicked off our first competition four years ago.

“I’m so pleased that parents and teachers supported the Yes Peas! campaign and encouraged children to enter. The standard this year is extremely high and we’ve seen some really inspiring creations – I can’t wait to see who wins the vote.

“We’d like to congratulate Ellie on being chosen as a finalist and hope Lancashire residents show their support by voting for her.”

Suzanne Westlake from the Ocado Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to be helping inspire children to eat well and really enjoy experimenting with delicious, healthy ingredients.

“We’ve seen some very innovative recipes and can’t wait to see which three budding chefs the public vote for.”