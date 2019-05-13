Local youngsters celebrate at The Schools’ Film and Photography Festival

Have your say

The talents of local youngsters were celebrated at an inaugural awards ceremony.

Young people, their proud families and judges attended the The Schools’ Film and Photography Festival (SFPF) at the Hotel and Apartments Social Club on Coronation Street, Blackpool.

The event was organised by Sofia-Chezene Theophilou, founder of SFPF Awards, who wanted to encourage film and photography skills among the younger generation in the community.

She held workshops for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre children aged seven to 18 to teach them how to use a camera, shot sizes, camera angles, firming techniques and animated videos before they were given the chance to submit entries into 14 categories covering film, television presenting, acting, photography and writing.

Sofia-Chezene said: “The event was amazing.

“Over 200 people in total attended.

“The food was provided by His Provision and Sainsbury’s for the children and young people while the judges’ and VIPs’ food was provided by Hina Rasull.

“Cakes were provided by Kat Cafe.

“Donna Hannigan was the red-carpet and the official photographer for SFPF Awards.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended SFPF Awards, the venue was full, exciting, entertaining and enjoyable.”

Categories included best picture, best actress, best actor and TV presenting.

There were also categories that judged documentaries, screenplays, commercials as well as portrait and landscape photographs.

The next SFPF Awards event is being held on November 21, 2020.