'Likely' cause of fire that tore through school's sports hall revealed

The 'likely' cause of a fire that tore through a school's sports hall has been revealed in a new report.

The blaze, at Baines High School in Highcross Road, Poulton, happened on Friday, September 27, and was quickly contained by six crews of firefighters.

"Although unconfirmed, the likely cause of the fire was a fault within the motor of the extractor/ventilation fan", the report said.

"This caused the fire to spread through ducting and the external cladding of the building."

Firefighters were quick to put out the flames, which wrecked three extractor fans and the hall's external cladding.

Ducting inside the building was also destroyed by "heat, water, and fire as were half the ceiling tiles", the report added.

"The gym itself, classrooms, and the sports hall were all damaged by smoke.

"Fortunately there was no rapid growth of the fire and the cause of the fire is unknown, although possible overheating of the electrics is thought to be a possibility."

No pupils were hurt in the fire, which was initially feared to have been started by faulty gym equipment, and an evacuation was not needed.

Highcross Road was shut for a while, though, and buses were diverted.