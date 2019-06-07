Learning new things at Blackpool FC Community Trust sports camp

Junior Gazette: Blackpool FC Community Trust

I have really enjoyed Sports Camp at Blackpool FC Community Trust.

There are a variety of different ages who joined in and this was my first time at sports camp - I would definitely recommend it.

I have made new friends whilst doing sports.

My favourite leaders were Paige and Jack, they were very helpful and I learnt new sports.

We had a lot of free time and also a good amount of time playing sports.

The team were split evenly and fairly. I had good exercise and I am excited to come again in the future.

I think this is a good opportunity for any age because there is a wide range of sports and games throughout the day.

I am thrilled to have met new people doing something I wouldn’t normally choose to do and it was worth it.

I enjoyed the new opportunities.

The leaders were very supportive and they made me feel happy to come back.

Through lunchtime we got to watch a film giving people the chance to calm down. There were some amazing friends there and they had come before so were very welcoming.

I would definitely come back and overall I would say the experience was so worth it. I would say that it was like one big family and I can’t wait to come back and meet more amazing people.

Thank you to everyone there for making it so enjoyable.