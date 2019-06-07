Learning new things at Blackpool FC Community Trust sports camp

Junior Gazette: Blackpool FC Community Trust
I have really enjoyed Sports Camp at Blackpool FC Community Trust.
There are a variety of different ages who joined in and this was my first time at sports camp - I would definitely recommend it.
I have made new friends whilst doing sports.
My favourite leaders were Paige and Jack, they were very helpful and I learnt new sports.
We had a lot of free time and also a good amount of time playing sports.
The team were split evenly and fairly. I had good exercise and I am excited to come again in the future.
I think this is a good opportunity for any age because there is a wide range of sports and games throughout the day.
I am thrilled to have met new people doing something I wouldn’t normally choose to do and it was worth it.
I enjoyed the new opportunities.
The leaders were very supportive and they made me feel happy to come back.
Through lunchtime we got to watch a film giving people the chance to calm down. There were some amazing friends there and they had come before so were very welcoming.
I would definitely come back and overall I would say the experience was so worth it. I would say that it was like one big family and I can’t wait to come back and meet more amazing people.
Thank you to everyone there for making it so enjoyable.