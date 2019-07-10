Layton Primary closes Eastwood Avenue gate due to nearby nesting seagulls

Have your say

Nesting seagulls have prompted Layton Primary School to close their Eastwood Avenue gate.

The school said it was forced to close an entrance gate in Eastwood Avenue due to “safety concerns in respect of nesting seagulls”.

The animals are known to become aggressive and to swoop at passers-by to protect their young.

Layton Primary said that they will reopen the gate in question when they have resolved the issue.

They asked parents to collect and drop off their children via Lynwood Avenue until further notice.

The school were contacted for comment.