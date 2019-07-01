Last Choir Singing: Fylde schoolchildren triumph in singing contest

Young singers from Anchorsholme Academy are celebrating after being crowned champions of the county in the Last Choir Singing competition.

The school triumphed after a three-month selection process involving almost 1,600 children from 52 Lancashire primary schools.

Norbreck Primary Academy was the 1st runner-up in Last Choir Singing

To cap it all, another Fylde school, Norbreck Primary Academy from Blackpool, was first runner-up. Norbreck won the competition last year.

The Last Choir Singing competition is now in its fifth year. It is organised by Euxton-based True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners and aims to find the best primary school choir in Lancashire.

Anchorsholme headteacher, Graeme Dow said: “It was a very special evening and we are still coming to terms with the achievement.

"We were honoured to be the first-ever winners and we are now even more honoured to have been chosen for a second time.

Golden ticker tape surrounds the winning choir Anchorsholme Academy

“The quality of the choirs this year was exceptional. We are so proud to have been chosen as the winners out of such an amazing group of choirs.”

Each choir chose one bespoke song, and Anchorsholme Academy sang Bohemian Rhapsody. All 11 choirs in the final also sang the set piece song, Believe, composed by Fylde accountant, Simon Cox. Earlier in the year Simon had won the Songwriting competition to find the set piece for the Last Choir Singing final.

Competition judge Chris Eaton said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the evening and, as always, was so impressed and blessed by the wonderful children and the efforts of all the schools.”

George Critchley, chairman of True Bearing, said: It was pure joy seeing the children tonight so happy in performing something they love to do. Last Choir Singing is our way of giving something back to the community.

Tarleton Community Primary choir was the second runner-up

“It is important that children have a chance to participate in the arts.

“The competition teaches them discipline and team work and they experience the pure joy of singing.”

Tarleton Community Primary was second runner-up; the award for Best Newcomer went to St Saviours C of E from Ringley; and Ightenhill County Primary won the Artistic Expression Award.