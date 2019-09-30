Kirkham's Carr Hill High School signs up to mental health projects

Carr Hill High School, in Kirkham, will be working with Lancashire Mind to deliver the two projects this year.

The aim is to promote good mental health and wellbeing by supporting everyone with a mental health problem, identify what contributes to poor mental health, implement existing tools and create new solutions to keep everyone well.

The school community will have access to assemblies, drop in sessions, resilience workshops, staff training throughout the programme.

Running alongside the Whole School Approach, a group of Year Nine pupils will also take part in the charity’s Wellbeing Challenge.Over 10 weeks, it will help identify the health and wellbeing needs of the school and wider community.

It will supply them with the training, skills and support they need to build and deliver initiatives for their peers.

Assistant headteacher James Johnstone said: “We are committed to the wellbeing and mental health of all those in our school community and these programmes will give us an opportunity to work collaboratively with students, staff and parents and carers with the shared goal of continued mental wellbeing for all.”

