Kirkham Grammar School flute player joins National Youth Orchestra

Kirkham Grammar School pupil Brioni Crowe, who wowed the Royals after a guest performance at Buckingham Palace, has joined the prestigious National Youth Orchestra for their Winter tour.

Brioni, a flautist, joined the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester when she was only 10.

Kirkham Grammar School flute player Brioni Crowe

Brioni, who plays first flute, is one of only 164 musicians across the entire country selected to play as part of the national team, hailed as one of the world’s greatest orchestras of teenagers.

As well as her A Level studies, Brioni is still studying with the RNCM every Saturday and also plays with Manchester’s Halle Orchestra. One day she would like to play as a principal with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

A school spokesperson said it has been quite a year for Brioni, with the opportunity to play at Buckingham Palace coming right in the middle of her GCSE week but she was determined she would still do it.

She was invited to play a private event hosted by the Duchess of Kent after she saw her play at The Lansdowne Club in London.