Kindness shared in the classrooms of Blackpool's Norbreck Primary Academy

Youngsters at a Blackpool academy made ‘thought chains’ to counter bullying and promote kindness in the classroom.

Children at Norbreck Primary Academy came up with their own messages, which were then turned into colourful decorations.

Assistant headteacher Vicky Cadwallader said: “The idea came from The Diana Award Anti-Bullying conference, which is held in Blackpool annually and which we attend with our anti-bullying ambassadors.

“We celebrate Anti-Bullying Week every year and this year the theme was ‘Change starts with us’. We use our assemblies and lessons to discuss the important part we all play in making our school, our community, and our world a kinder place.”

Vicky said the school aims to promote kindness year- round through a variety of different activities. She said: “Personal, social and health education lessons, assemblies and our anti-bullying ambassadors all make a vital contribution in making Norbreck the kind and caring place it is.

“We take part in Stand-up to Bullying Day, Odd Socks Day, as well as Kindness Day to provide opportunities for all children to celebrate their uniqueness and differences.

“Norbreck is a kind school and a happy place to be and we want to continue to sprinkle out kindness like confetti.”

The school also held a Children in Need day on November 15, which included dressing up as Pudsey or in spotty attire. Some £556.85 was raised.

Actor Will Poulter, star of films like Midsommar, The Revenant, and Detroit, was in Blackpool for the Diana conference this month.

He said: “It is gratifyingly to be able to use workshops like the ones today to be able to help get positive messages across about how to deal with bullying generally.”

He also spoke about the impact of social media, and added: “Unless we turn our attention to how cyber bullying can be tackled, then we are going to face a mental health problem affecting our next generation.”