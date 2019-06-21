Kincraig school in Bispham parties in name of the Queen A sun-drenched garden party proved a fitting way to finish a week to remember for Kincraig Primary School in Bispham. The school, on Kincraig Road, enjoyed a week of activities celebrating the 67 year long reign of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952. Kincraig youngsters get ready to tuck in during the school's tea party to celebrate the Queen's reign. jpimedia Buy a Photo Staff and pupils at Kincraig Primary School in Bispham celebrate the Queen's reign by having a tea party and performing songs for parents. Pictured are teachers Declan Boyle and Hayley Houghton with pupils Reece Banzakongo and Grace McLardie. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 1