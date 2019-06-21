Junior Gazette: Buzz in the air for Bispham cubs' trip to Austria

By Blackpool District Scouts

In the first of two reports, Blackpool District Cubs report on a fantastic international trip to Austria...

1st Bispham Cubs trip to Austria

After two years in the planning and preparation, the day had finally arrived for 21 Cub Scouts and seven leaders to embark on the first ever district run cub international Trip.

The destination was the international scout campsite of Zellhof in Austria. Home of the Sound of Music and Mozart!

There was a real buzz of excitement as the Cub Scouts met at 1st Bispham HQ early on Saturday May 25.

We took the coach to Manchester Airport before checking in for our flight to Munich.

1st Bispham Cubs' trip to Austria

On arrival in Germany we found our coach and travelled onto Austria.

By the time we arrived it was unpacking time before having a little explore of our new beautiful surroundings. As the day broke on the second day we set off for a walk into the local town of Mattsee and did some geocaching on the way!

Sun was out so the perfect excuse for an ice cream.

The Monday was the first of our action packed days.

1st Bispham Cubs' trip to Austria

We were off up to the Five Fingers view point nestled in the Austria mountain range covered in thick snow.

The cable car ride to the top was incredible and allowed us all to take in the spectacular views.