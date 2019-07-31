Jeremy Corbyn impressed with ideas of young people during green event at Blackpool

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met school pupils and Labour delegates to talk about green issues when he came to Blackpool.

And the event, at St Mary's Catholic Academy on St Walburgas Road, left the guest particularly impressed with pupils from the school who attended the event, based on the theme of Labour's green industrial revolution programme.

Jeremy Corbyn meets seven-year-old Grace Cooper.at the Green Industrial event at St Mary's Catholic Academy.

Mr Corbyn was already in the Fylde coast area to meet anti-fracking protesters near the Cuadrilla drilling rig on Preston New Road, Little Plumpton.

He was invited to the event at St Mary's by Chris Webb, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, who is an ex-pupil of the school.

Mr Webb said: "Jeremy was in the area to talk about the environment and green issues and that fitted in well with the discussions at the school.

"Some of the students had gone to a climate change event in Parliament and they had been looking at green issues in the classroom, so they were already well aware of environmental issues.

Jeremy Corbyn and Chris Webb meet delegates at the green event.

"I know that Jeremy was impressed by the questions they asked him but especially by their own ideas.

"They spoke to him about the use of solar panels, eating less meat, CO2 emissions, vegetarian diets.

"Jeremy is a vegetarian himself so he was really interested in their comments and said he hopes to visit again."

Mr Webb said he also spoke about his own ideas on the green industrial revolution programme, particularly on his plans for making Blackpool a hub for green technology which would not only help the environment, but provide well paid and sustainable jobs.

He said: "The environment matters because long after today's politicians have gone, the children of today will have to live in a world affected by what we do now.

"There was a good interaction with those of all ages who attended the event."