Inadequate rating for Blackpool nursery as safeguarding concerns raised

A Blackpool nursery has been rated as inadequate in the latest report after an Ofsted inspection.

The New Westmere Day Nursery, on Vicarage Lane, Marton, scored particularly badly on the effectiveness of leadership/ management and on personal development and its welfare policy, which were all assessed as inadequate.

Inspector Cath Palsor’s concerns over welfare were flagged up when, on one occasion, photographs of children were taken using a personal mobile telephone.

The findings came after the nursery was visited on August 5 in a follow-up inspection to an earlier appraisal on January 14, when the nursery had been rated as requiring improvement.

But during the latest assessment, the inspector found the establishment had not improved and its overall provision appeared to have slipped further back - in contrast to the nursery being rated ‘outstanding’ back in November 2015.

The latest report did, however, highlight several strengths, noting that parents said their views were listened to and staff act upon their suggestions; staff promoted effective partnership working with other professionals and shared relevant information; and children enjoyed positive relationships with staff and their peers.

In her report, Cath Palsor noted: “Managers do not adequately evaluate the effectiveness of staff supervision, coaching and training.

“They do not ensure that the quality of teaching and learning is continually improving to at least a good level.

“The quality of teaching is variable. Staff do not take full account of children’s interests, what they need to learn next or provide suitable challenge.

“Children’s welfare and safety are significantly compromised.

“Managers do not provide a safeguarding policy that includes the safe use of mobile telephones and cameras.

“On occasion, this requirement has been breached and photographs of children have been taken using a personal mobile telephone.

“Staff do not ensure that children’s care is tailored to meet their individual needs, particularly regarding their sleep routines.”

Laura Houldsworth, manager of the New Westmere, said: "We are very sad this unexpected result has happened.

"My team and I are working hard together to turn this around to achieve a better rating so we can ensure each child within our care are able to develop well and have the best possible start.

"Our number one aim is the happiness and wellbeing of the children that come to our setting."!

Looking to what was needed for improvement, the inspector said the nursery needed to implement robust procedures for the supervision of staff so they had regular feedback about the quality of their performance.

Planned activities needed to capture children’s individual interests and ways of learning.

And the nursery needed to ensure safeguarding policy and procedures were in line with the Local Safeguarding Children Board and were implemented by all managers and staff, including safe use of mobile phones and cameras in the nursery.