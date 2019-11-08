Hundreds of schoolchildren will raise roof for Lancashire mental health charity

Youngsters from schools across Lancashire will be hitting the high note as they raise vital funds for a children’s mental health support service.

Pupils from 16 schools are taking part in the Emojinal Health concert, which is being hosted by Child Action Northwest (CANW) at King George’s Hall in Blackburn on Tuesday.

The Emojinal Health project, launched by CANW’s Emotional Health and Wellbeing Service in 2017, is aimed at breaking down stigmas and getting children to talk about mental health, especially their own issues.

Emojinal Health is offered to schools as a support programme which provides assemblies and music workshops to enable young people to explore their own creative skills, build confidence and self esteem, in readiness to perform on the King George’s Hall stage.

The concert celebrates the achievement and integration of young people from across a diverse range of communities to sing as one, while raising awareness of mental health among young people.

Each choir has been coached by international opera star Sean Ruane in the lead-up to the concert to instil confidence and teach performance skills.

It will bring together more than 400 children from across the county, and schools taking part are looking for sponsorship from local businesses to enable the children and young people to take part in the campaign.

Sue Cotton, chief executive of CANW, said: "Figures show that one in ten children aged five to 16 in Lancashire experience low level mental health issues, but only a quarter of those who need treatment will receive it.

"That’s why we’re working to develop this service which will help children address their worries at an early stage before they become part of a bigger issue.

"We’ve called the fundraising campaign Emojinal Health because sometimes young people can find it hard to talk about their feelings, choosing to use emojis instead. We want them to know they always have someone to turn to when they’re feeling sad, angry or alone. "

The concert will take place at 6pm – 8.pm on Tuesday November 12 . Tickets can be booked via the King Georges’s Hall website, or call the Box Office on 01254 582 579.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a school at the concert can find out more by contacting Child Action Northwest on 01254 244700 (option 6) or emailing Deborah Blades on dblades@canw.org.uk