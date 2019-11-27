Hundreds of ex-pupils delight in Thames school reunion

A reunion of former pupils of one of Blackpool's oldest schools proved a rousing success.

More then 350 people turned up to a social evening at Thames Primary Academy in South Shore, which has a history dating back to 1903.

The school management was delighted with the response

An open invitation went out to anyone who was at the school in Severn Road before 1994 and organisers were delighted with the response, with some of the ex-pupils travelling some considerable distance to attend.

The alumni, some of whose attendance dated back to the 1930s, revelled in a host of old school records, photographs and trophies which were on display and the school management are looking into possibly organising other such events.

Head of school Julie Allison said: ""Thames is very proud to have been successfully educating the South Shore community for over a century and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome former pupils back and hear about the successful lives they have gone on to have after they left.

We had been approached originally by a group of former pupils who are now aged in their 60s.

"They came and looked around and that prompted us to consider an event on a larger scale.

"We were very surprised when more than 350 former pupils came along.

"So many of them talked with great fondness of their happy memories of their time at Thames and were delighted to meet up with former friends and teachers.

"They enjoyed looking at the wealth of archive materials, old newsletters and photographs we have from the school's long history which dates back to 1903.

"The school has been modernised significantly in recent years and the former pupils marvelled at the spacious, light and contemporary learning environment we have at Thames today.

"Lots of other former pupils who were unable to come to that event have been in touch so there is definitely an appetite for us to repeat it.

"Many of the people who came talked about their memories of Thames doing a Strawberry Fayre in the summer each year. So maybe we might look to do that at some point in the future."

Christina Kenniford (nee Madders), who left Thames for Arnold Girls' School in 1957, travelled from Poulton for the reunion.

She said: "What a wonderful evening. The school looks very different inside these days but returning brings back so many happy memories."