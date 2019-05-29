Huge crowd welcomes back youngsters from Fleetwood's Flakefleet School after TV talent success

If Flakefleet Primary School Choir thought they'd return home quietly after Sunday's TV excitement, they had to think again.

The choir, including head teacher Dave McPartlin, had won over the judges on Britain's Got Talent with a charming rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s hit, I Need a Hero, booking a place in the grand final on Sunday June 2.

So last night a crowd estimated to be around 400-strong was there to welcome them back, after an impromptu campaign on Facebook.

As the coach arrived back at the school on Northfleet Avenue, carrying Mr McPartlin and the youngsters, the supporters gathered round and gave them all a huge cheer.

On social media, Laura Sparks commented: "Made me cry seeing the pure excitement and love in all the kids faces getting off coach and running to their loved ones! Priceless.

"So glad I was there, great turn out."

Now the choir will be busy preparing for their performance in the final this weekend.