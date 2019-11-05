How Saint Aidan's students took over The Villa to cook up a Sixties feast

By Emily Checkley, Year 11 Saint Aidan’s High School

It was that time of year again for the students of Saint Aidan’s to take over the kitchens at Wrea Green’s The Villa, this year it was a Sixties theme. The students’ restaurant manager Scarlett Alison and Emily Checkley along with their front of house team, decorated the table with wonderful centre pieces of old fashioned vinyl records with pictures of the most famous 60s icons such as The Beatles and Marilyn Monroe. Along with the centre pieces were vibrant flowers of different colours and these were allocated to different tables. To keep our guests entertained, we had our talented musicians Lee Bamber, Ella Silvester, Flo Maskery, Lucy Baxter, Trev Markland and Helena Pye who wowed our guests with various songs and musical performances.

Everybody enjoyed a three course meal of chicken and mushroom vol-au-vents, beef bourguignon served with fondant potatoes and a trio of desserts. Each course went down a treat with family, friends and teachers. Luckily, there was even some food left for the chefs to tuck into themselves. During the night, money was also raised by a raffle for Trinity Hospice. I am proud to say that we raised £358.58.

