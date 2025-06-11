How Lancashire is improving things for SEND children and their families

unknown

A raft of improvements to services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are being introduced in Lancashire in the wake of a damning report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The measures are being implemented in response to the outcome of an inspection by the regulator Ofsted late last year.

Inspectors found youngsters were facing “unacceptable” delays in getting the support they needed - and a postcode lottery for services depending on where they lived in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Lancashire SEND Partnership - between Lancashire County Council and the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Board - has set out some of the initial steps it is taking to put things right, after being handed an official improvement notice by the government.

These include:

an extra £5m of investment in Lancashire County Council SEND staffing, including new senior leaders and caseworkers;

commitment by the ICB of £1.8 million for improving the ‘neurodivergent pathway’ across Lancashire and South Cumbria;

A new SEND staff academy, providing high quality training and development for current and new staff;

[lans for an additional 1,200 educational psychologist assessments to be rolled out within the next nine months;

a new education, health and care plan (EHCP) portal which will be rolled out in stages from September;

200 new specialist school places from this September;

the identification of a site for a new special school;

A new EHCP check tool, meaning the number of EHCP audits will more than double;

Expert oversight and feedback through the SEND Improvement Board, supported by advisors from the Department for Education and NHS England.

Sarah O’Brien, chief nurse for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said:

We recognise that the outcomes and experiences that children and young people with SEND in our region have faced are not good enough, but we remain committed to seeing improved outcomes for all.

“Many changes have already been implemented since the report was issued earlier this year, with many more areas for improvement also identified, and we are determined to continue to develop and deliver on our partnership’s shared strategic vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqui Old CBE, vice chair of Lancashire SEND Partnership Board and Executive Director for Education and Children's Services, added:

“We fully anticipated the improvement notice and view it as a vital opportunity to acknowledge the findings of the joint Ofsted and CQC inspection of our SEND services. First and foremost, we want to express our sincere apologies to the children, young people, and families who have been let down.

"As a partnership, we are resolute in our commitment to making meaningful and lasting improvements. I am encouraged by the progress already underway, but we know there is much more to do.

"The challenges we face are not unique to Lancashire. Across the country, there is a significant and growing demand for SEND support and education, health and care plans. However, this does not lessen our responsibility to act decisively and with urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The inspection has made it clear: we must rebuild trust, raise expectations, and deliver real, measurable change. That is our focus.

"I want to thank our dedicated staff for their continued hard work and unwavering commitment during this period of transformation. Their efforts are crucial to improving the lives of children and young people across Lancashire.

"We will not rest until every child, parent and carer experiences a system that is fair, responsive, and truly supportive.”