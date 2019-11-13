How Aspire Academy pupils got on when they tackled new challenges in the Lakes

Junior Gazette: Aspire Academy

Year 7 pupils at Aspire Academy bonded with a trip to the Lakes to start their high school journey. Freya Mae Fitch, Kirstyn Bradshaw, Lacey Dobson, Ruby Leigh Cheatle and Kacey Glove explain...

Year 7 pupils at Aspire Academy take part in a canoeing exercise

Just before half term, the whole of Year 7 were lucky enough to go on a trip to Lakeside YMCA in the Lake District. Activities included: rock climbing, abseiling, canoeing, kayaking, archery, fell walking, raft building, high ropes and many more. The reason we went to Lakeside was to develop our LORIC characteristics. L stands for leadership, O stands for organisation, R stands for resilience, I stands for initiative and C stands for communication.

Here is Lacey’s diary entry:

When we first arrived at Lakeside, we went rock climbing and abseiling. It was very scary when I leaned over the edge of the abseiling wall, but I did it. I was proud of myself and my peers cheered me on. For the rock climbing, my peers and teachers watched me climb up the hard wall (with barely any space to put my hands in). It was tough and challenging but I managed it and was only about three spaces from the top. When we went for tea, I told my friends, they were really proud of me too.

Kirstyn’s diary entry: When our group, group three, were doing raft building we had to get in the freezing cold water and put our raft down. We all got on carefully so we didn’t sink and we had to use the paddles to move. My group, and the other, had to race to the boat and back to get a duck (not a real one) and whoever got there first, got to name it. We won and called it Chickadee Marshmallow. Then my shoe fell off…as I tried to get it I fell into the freezing water! It was such a funny experience. As well as focusing on LORIC, Aspire Academy is promoting Random Acts of Kindness and it was something we started on this trip. Random Acts of Kindness is a great way to spread positivity and teaches us to treat others well. Some examples of random acts of kindness on the trip were - encouraging each other if we were scared, comforting our friends at night who were homesick, opening doors for other people and many more. Overall, we are so grateful for this opportunity and now we are back at school we will continue to develop LORIC and the Random Acts of Kindness to make sure we are the best we can be!