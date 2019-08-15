High emotions as Baines' A-Level students collect the school's final results

It was an emotional day for both students and staff at Baines High School as the school held its final A-Level results day.

The Highcross Road school’s sixth form was closed down this year as the school moves to a high school only.

Samuel Dow

The final 21 sixth form students turned up to collect their results as staff celebrated the end of an era.

Headteacher Alison Chapman said: “We are proud of the individual successes of all of our students and wish them every success with their future plans.

“This is the end of an era as Baines moves to being an 11-16 school.

“We would like to congratulate all the students over the years who have been educated in the Baines Sixth Form, thank all the parents and community who have supported us and we hope they will stay in touch to tell us of their future successes.

“They will always be welcome as members of the Baines family.”

Head prefect Samuel Dow. 18, from Poulton, achieved an A in maths and biology and a B in chemistry.

He will be heading off to the University of Manchester next month to study dentistry.

He said: “I’m really, really happy with the results and a bit shocked.

“I have got into the university I wanted to go to and the course I wanted. I have always had an interest in science and dentistry is probably the most alligned path with my interests.”

On the closure of the sixth form Samuel added: “It’s pretty strange to be honest. I can’t believe it’s closing so it has been a bit odd to be part of the last students.”

Another star pupil is Charlie Farrer, 18, from Poulton. He will be going to the University of Nottingham to study veterinary medicine after achieving an A in maths and biology and a B in chemistry.

He said: “I have always wanted to be a vet so I’m so glad to achieve these results and get in to university.

“I’m glad it’s all over now and hope to celebrate with friends and family over the weekend.”