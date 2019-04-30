Head teacher returns to roots on Fylde Coast to take Rossall School role

A new head teacher for Rossall’s Infants and Junior School has been appointed.

Matt Turner will take the role from from September 1.

He is currently Head of the Boys’ Junior School at Bury Grammar and, prior to this, he was Deputy Head at Cheadle Hulme Junior School.

Matt is returning to where he grew up and has a real love for this part of the country with a superb understanding of Rossall.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Rossall’s Head of the Junior and Infants School.

“I am looking forward to working together with pupils, parents and staff to continue to deliver an outstanding educational offering for all.

“The sense of community and friendly atmosphere of Rossall School have already afforded my family an incredible welcome and I am thrilled to be moving back to the Fylde coast.”

Matt will be moving to Rossall School with his wife, Gemma and his son Jasper.

Away from school, Matt has served as a primary school governor, in the maintained sector and enjoys watching, participating and coaching football and rugby.

He often spends time exploring Anglesey with his family, and he is a lover of water sports. He will be working with the current headteacher Katie Lee, over the forthcoming months to ensure a seamless transition for the pupils and staff. Katie will be taking up her new post as director of boarding at Rossall in

September.

A spokesperson said: “Matt’s clarity of vision, engaging personality and his boundless enthusiasm will no doubt ensure that Rossall’s Junior and Infants School will continue to go from strength to strength under his inspired and energetic leadership and we are delighted he will take the position.”

The Good Schools’ Guide stated that Matt’s passion for teaching seems to flow from every pore.