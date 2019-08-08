Forest School will help Blackpool dads bond with their children

It's back to lessons already for some children in Blackpool - but their classroom will be the great outdoors.

For a dad's forest school is being launched during the summer holidays in the resort which will enable fathers and their offspring to learn skills ranging from building dens to hunting for bugs.

The first of six sessions will be held at Revoe Park Community Garden on Tuesday (August 13).

The scheme is being run by Blackpool Better Start Park Rangers who have joined forces with dads group Dads4Life to put together a programme of woodland experiences.

Themed activities will include fairies and goblins, as well as book characters Stickman and The Gruffalo.

Dave Bannister, from Dads4Life, said: “As a group of dads ourselves, we felt there are very few opportunities locally for fathers to spend quality time in the outdoors with their children, while connecting with other like-minded dads.

“It’s great to do something totally different with the kids, so we hope that providing exciting, hands-on experiences will encourage lots of fathers to come along and get involved."

Owen Hargreaves, men’s health community engagement officer, at Blackpool Better Start added: “Its not easy being a dad and we’re always looking at innovative ways of engaging with fathers and male role models across the town.

“The Dads’ Forest School is a fantastic idea and provides a unique environment in which to bring dads, grandads and uncles together, alongside their young children. We hope to welcome lots of new faces."

Blackpool Better Start is focused on early intervention to improve the lives of pre-school children in the town's most deprived areas. Its partners include Blackpool Council.

Projects the dads group has already been involved in include building an interactive reading area for children at Revoe Library.

Sessions will be held each Tuesday for the next six weeks between 10am and 11.30am.

Any fathers or male role models interested in attending the sessions with their children aged 0-4 years can pre-register by emailing owen.cecd@nspcc.org.uk or telephone 07710 144828.