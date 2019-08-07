Fleetwood Sea Cadets set for National Regatta

Fleetwood Sea Cadets, seen here during an annual inspection night, have several teams in the National Regatta in London, at the end of August
Fleetwood Sea Cadets are preparing for the National Combined Regatta in London after several of its teams qualified for the event.

The big event takes place at the capital’s Royal Victoria Dock on Saturday August 31 and the Fleetwood unit has three crews taking part.

They qualified via a North West competition in Morecambe.

Meanwhile, the unit’s next car boot sale takes place at Fleetwood Sea Cadet Base, Princes Way, on Sunday September 22, from 8am.

Stallholders set up at 7am.

To book a stall contact Jacquline on 07921136621.