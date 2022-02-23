Fleetwood High School issues statement on when it will reopen after roof suffers storm damage

Pupils have been learning from home this week whilst the roof undergoes urgent repairs, said the school, with the building having to remain vacant until work is completed.

A decision on whether it will reopen tomorrow (Thursday) will be made later today, it added.

The repairs have been delayed due to ongoing windy weather which is making conditions difficult for the roofers.

Fleetwood High School will be stay closed to all students today (Wednesday, February 23) after suffering damage to its roof during recent stormy weather. Pic: Google

But the school said it is eager to reopen as soon as possible to prevent further disruption to pupils' learning in the lead-up to the examination period.

A spokesman for Fleetwood High School said: "The weather over the last few days has unfortunately caused damage to parts of our school roof and, sadly, left the building vulnerable to significant further problems.

"Following an extensive meeting with surveyors and the building’s owners, it has become clear that it is impossible to make the urgent repairs until the weather has calmed.

"While the strongest winds have dropped, there remain some very strong gusts – particularly when you get to the top of our building.

"To protect our staff and students, the building has to remain vacant until those repairs have been made.

"As a result, the school will once again be closed to all students tomorrow (Wednesday, February 23).

"If the wind drops sufficiently, then the work will be undertaken immediately and we should be able to open the following day.

"If, however, it is still unsafe for the necessary repairs to be done, then a decision about Thursday will need to be made.

"It is important to us all that learning is disrupted as little as possible, particularly with the examination period looming.

"We will, therefore, be moving to a full timetable of predominantly live online lessons on Wednesday and be contacting as many students as possible to check on their wellbeing.

"What the last few years have taught us is that we are have an amazing community who really pull together when the unexpected happens.

"This is just another challenge that we will overcome."

