The Britain's Got Talent adventure may be finally over for Flakefleet School Choir after their impressive display in Sunday's final, but there was still one massive chapter left - this huge homecoming welcome.

There were around 200 people waiting to welcome the returning coach back to the Northfleet Avenue school last night, including parents, grandparents, friends and supportive residents from the town. (Pictures by Sean Taylor and Maureen Blair)

There was plenty of time for hugs as the Flakey youngsters got off the coach outside the school. Although the school choir did not win Britain's Got Talent, their lively performance, dressed as stars and planets, enchanted the nation and made the town proud.

Supporters of Flakey came up with this striking banner to welcome home the school choir at the end of their long journey home from London. It was proudly hung on railings outside the school.

This delighted youngster came with relatives to cheer on Flakey, back in Fleetwood. She brought along her gold balloon as people of all ages lined up for the big 'homecoming' event.