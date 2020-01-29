Five Wyre primary schools are given £10,000 to 'inspire' pupils

Five primary schools in Wyre have been given money to take pupils to a careers event meant to inspire them.

Garstang Community Primary, Great Arley, Northfold Community Primary, Thornton Primary, and St Hilda’s Church of England Primary have been given £10,000 as part of the Raising Aspirations programme.

Five primary schools in Wyre have been given money to take pupils to a careers event meant to inspire them (Picture: Wyre Council)

Local and national firms will take part in the event.

Coun Lynne Bowen, the council’s leisure, health and community engagement boss, said: “We’re delighted to support this programme and given children the chance to learn about all sorts of opportunities in the world of work that they might not have thought about.

“As well as providing funding, we have attended a number of career carousel events. Our chief executive Garry Payne and some of our officers have visited schools and chatted to children about different roles at the council and their own career paths.”

Raising Aspirations, which is funded by housing assocation Regenda Homes, and Builders Supplies West Coast, has already benefited children at a number of Wyre schools, including Flakefleet in Fleetwood, where headteacher Dave Partlin said it has had a “big impact”.

He said: “It’s a perfect fit with our ambition to show that anything is possible when you dare to dream.

“The programme gives children an idea of the job roles that we have in our community and gives them the opportunity to look towards the future with confidence.”