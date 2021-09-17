Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates in the North West increased by 20% between 31 August and 7 September, with positive infection rates per 100,000 people starting at 316.8 and then rising to 380.2.

Meanwhile in Blackpool, some neighbourhoods saw cases rise by more than 80% during the same period, with only two areas seeing cases fall.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Blackpool.

1. Little Marton & Marton Moss Side The case rate in Little Marton & Marton Moss Side has risen by 83%, from 352.7 to 646.7 between 31 August and 7 September.

2. Churchtown The case rate in Churchtown has risen by 78%, from 339.5 to 603.5 between 31 August and 7 September.

3. Park Road The case rate in Park Road has risen by 77%, from 408.6 to 725 between 31 August and 7 September.

4. Queenstown & Layton The case rate in Queenstown & Layton has risen by 67%, from 531.7 to 890.2 between 31 August and 7 September.