Cooking up treats at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's School for Roald Dahl Day

To celebrate the anniversary of Roald Dahl’s birthday, each class at St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School in Fleetwood, chose one of Roald Dahl’s books to read and learn about.

Roald Dahl Day at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School

Year 3 and 4 children chose to look at, ‘The Witches’.

Millie Abram, Bentley Barcock, Harriet Belk, Harry Cook, Noah Dovey, Isabella MacDonald and Maggie Robinson write about the learning experience...

We followed a recipe to cook fruit fritters because the witches fried children.

We fried fruit fritters because we couldn’t fry children.

Most children and teachers thought they tasted delicious.

We also baked chocolate biscuits and sculpted them into perfectly shaped mice because the witches turned children into mice.

After they had been cooked, we decorated them.

We melted chocolate and covered our creations with it.

We used sprinkles for the fur, silver edible balls for eyes, chocolate buttons for the ears and strawberry show laces for the tail.

In art we drew the grand high witch in the style of Quentin Blake.

We had an amazing day!