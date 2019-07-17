Children's home plan for semi-rural site in Blackpool

Permission is being sought from Blackpool Council to use a property in Marton as a children's home.

Lonsdale Care Ltd wants to convert a house on Stockydale Road, close to the junction with Chapel Road, into the new use.

It is proposing to offer permanent residential accommodation for up to four young people aged between 10 and 17 "who experience emotional and learning

disabilities."

Documents accompanying the application for a certificate of lawfulness add: "The home will provide bespoke care, supervision and mentoring for vulnerable young people referred by the local authority, in order to support their transition back into previous living accommodation in their home area.

"Care is offered on both a long and short-term basis."

The care home would employ eight members of staff.

The application adds: "The ethos of the care home is for the two-support staff to assume a parental role for the residents, providing a stable and controlled environment in which they can be supervised.

"In this respect, the operation of the care home will be akin to that of a six-bedroom family home, with two support staff supervising four young people."

The scheme will now be considered by town hall planners, and providing they secure approval, the applicants hope to have the care home up and running as quickly as possible.