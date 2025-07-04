Chess champ crowned in Fylde coast competition

Blackpool’s Holy Family primary school scooped first and second place at an inter-school chess tournament this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin Boby came top of the table while classmate Frankie Stypulkowski was runner up in the contest which took place at Poulton St Chad’s Primary school on Tuesday.

The Hardhorn Road school also hosted pupils from Medlar-With-Wesham Primary, Revoe Primary and Waterloo Primary. Lorelei from Waterloo received a special award for good sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the second time St Chad’s teacher Callum Graham has organised the competition, bringing together schools which have a chess club, or that want to offer the game as an option for their pupils.

Chess competition winner Austin from Holy Family

Mr Graham said: "The tournament was a brilliant success. It was fantastic to see children from five schools come together to enjoy and celebrate the game of chess.

“The competition was tough, and we extend our congratulations to the team from Holy Family, our winner Austin and our runner-up Frankie.

“A special mention goes to Lorelei from Waterloo, whose exceptional sportsmanship throughout her matches truly stood out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the event will now be held annually and expanded, with more schools invited to take part.

Runner up Frankie from Holy Family

Mr Graham added: “We're incredibly grateful to all the participating schools and teachers for helping us give the children a chance to share their passion and build what we hope will be lasting memories.

“We’re already looking forward to welcoming even more schools and young players next year.

“A heartfelt thank you to our headteacher Mrs Bitsakaki for her outstanding work in making this event possible.”