Cancelled St Annes kite festival rearranged for September

The St Annes annual kite festival has been rearranged for next month after it was cancelled due to bad weather.

Fylde Council has rescheduled the event for the weekend of September 6, 7 and 8.

The event was due to go ahead on St Annes beach tomorrow and Sunday but it was cancelled at the last minute as wind and thunderstorms are predicted to hit the coast this weekend.

Yellow weather warnings for rain, wind and storms affecting the Fylde coast have been put in place by the MET office for today and tomorrow.

Fylde Council tweeted: "We are delighted to announce we have been able to rearrange the kite festival to the weekend of the 6, 7 and 8 September! More details will be announced very soon, so keep an eye on our pages!"

Fylde councillor Cheryl Little, chairman of the tourism and leisure committee at Fylde Council, said yesterday that she hoped it would be rescheduled for next month.

She said: “The kites are huge and we just can’t afford a tragedy. We have taken the very difficult decision to cancel it - though I would like to say postpone it, because we’re looking at having it in September.

“Because we made the decision late on Wednesday, we have now got to get together and look at how we can do it on such a short time.

“We have got things to put in place like security and road closures.

“Because it’s an international festival, people have come from Dubai, Singapore and Kuwait, and it’s a big commitment for them to come over.