Britain's (third) funniest class: Bispham Endowed Primary gets a visit from the Beano

Bispham Endowed Primary has been visited by the Beano team after they won third place in Britain's Funniest Class competition.



Class 6A, and their teacher Mr Ball, submitted a joke to the contest, which was judged by the Beano's joke writers, and their celebrity guest, Harry Hill.

Class 6A came third in Britain's Funniest Class competition

Bispham's joke was: ""A Mexican man says to his friends, "I can disappear in three seconds. Uno...dos" - and then he disappears without a "tres"!

The gag was shortlisted by the judges, along with nine other entries from schools around the UK, which were then voted on by members of the public.

The results were announced in June, with Castlewood Primary School in Southwater taking the top spot for their joke: "At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over."

The students were put through their paces with a variety of comedy workshops.

But the comedic kids at Bispham Endowed Primary came in at a very respectable third place, and won a visit from two of the Beano's joke experts.

The class were treated to a series of joke workshops and games led by Beano joke experts and comediennes Hetty Burton and Kate Hargreaves.

Pupils were put through their paces with the "Try not to laugh" challenge, as well as "Splatt the Chicken".

The class enjoyed the word play game called "Mints or Mince", where players had to listen carefully to spot which word was really being said - and were kept on their toes with physical comedy exercises using sleights, feints, and double takes.

Students played "Try not to laugh" - and seem to have failed!

They also received a masterclass on the use of sound effects makers, dressing up boxes, comedy objects, and whoopee cushions.

The experts also used the Beano's joke writing and literacy lesson plans - freely available to teachers - which helped pupils explain to the visitors exactly how they devised their award winning gag.

Mr Ball, Class 6A's teacher, said the kids had "absolutely loved" the visit.

"They've been writing new jokes, learning about mime and comedy timing," he said, "it's been a really fun-filled day."

The visit finished with a comedy showcase performed by Class 6A in front of the whole school in assembly.

Alongside pupils doing stand up and mime, Reece Nixon, the boy who came up with the idea for their award winning joke, re-told it on stage.

"It was such a lovely way to end the year as a class," said Mr Ball, "before they all move on to high school."