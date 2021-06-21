Over 700 copies of Montgomery Academy's international teaching and learning booklet have been sold for charity, and purchases have been made from within 27 countries around the world.

After an unexpected boom in sales during the pandemic, school staff decided to donate the profits to charities in Blackpool and Preston.

Blackpool Food Bank, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, Tippytoes Baby Bank and Streetlife each received £890 from booklet sales, when teachers in far-flung corners of the world - from the Cayman Islands to New Zealand - sought Montgomery teachers' expertise.

Montgomery Academy's deputy headteacher Amanda Morton, with the international teaching and learning booklet produced by teachers. Photo: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

The booklet is based around the school's "Excel" approach, to ensure "Quality First" teaching is delivered with an evenness of pupil learning.

Amanda Morton, deputy headteacher, said: "Excel was envisioned in June 2018. We launched the first stage, Entry Tasks and Excellent Relationships, in September 2018 and since then all components of our approach to Quality First pedagogy have been implemented and supported by high quality CPD.

"The idea for the booklet was envisioned during the first lockdown in March 2020 and was professionally produced for our staff in December 2020 – a productive 10 months in the making.

"Following a Twitter surge of interest when first showcased, we were asked if it would be available for purchase. We never expected such a response.

"Using a marketing platform and social media, we made the booklet available for purchase but for non-profit purposes – all proceeds were to go to our Montgomery house charities."

Which countries has the booklet been sold in so far?

> Ireland

> Singapore

> Australia

> New Zealand

> South Africa

> USA

> Switzerland

> UAE

> Hong Kong

> Cayman Islands

> China

> Spain

> Egypt

> Netherlands

> Guernsey

> Sweden

> Vietnam

> Israel

> Malaysia

> Isle of Man

> Norway

> Peru

> Brunei

> Belgium

> Germany