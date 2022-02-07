Rohan Williams, 16, took part in the WKF Karate Youth League in Venice, competing in the Individual Male Cadet KATA Category. Over 2,400 competitors attended the tournament and Rohan placed 29th out of 100 entries. This was Rohan's first international tournament in two years, due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WATCH ROHAN’S KARATE JOURNEY HERERohan spent the entirety of lockdown training in his custom-built dojo in his back garden. He spends hours inside training, taking classes via Zoom calls and preparing for future competitions. Rohan has been put on the Elite England Squad Pathway, to receive special training for the European Championships that are now scheduled for June 2022 in Prague. And after that, looks to possibly compete in the Commonwealth games this summer.

“Definitely the Commonwealth this year. It is in Birmingham and hopefully I get selected and represent England in September. I hope to go to the European Championships, the World Championships or the Olympics if Karate is back in the Olympics. We are hoping in Paris 2024 or in 2028.”

Rohan has been training since he was four years-old

Rohan started Karate when he was four years-old, when he started at a small club at St Chads. He then went on to train at several different clubs and currently trains at the YANAGI KAI Sale Dojo Association, and has obtained his Black Belt. He has competed in multiple tournaments like the British Karate Championships, The Central Championships and Northern English Championships, whilst also competing abroad. George Williams, Rohan’s Grandfather, has been proud of grandson's achievement’s, but believes that not being able to travel abroad to compete in other tournaments has not been fair to him.

“He didn’t quite reach his potential (in Venice), but that was his first time competing since Covid for two years in that high class competition. We have not been able to go abroad, to measure ourselves against the competition. But his preparation is going well, for the Europeans, he is a good contender. He has a great chance.”