Blackpool youngsters prove they care about their community

Some of Blackpool's most committed young people have been recognised for the work they do for others in their communities.

More than 300 certificates and 12 trophies were handed out to youngsters who have given hundreds of hours of their time to projects such as anti-bullying campaigns and LGBT groups.

Bethany Clarke-Povey receives her award

Community interest company URPotential, which provides training and volunteering opportunities and runs the Blackpool Youth Council, presented the accolades during its ninth award evening held at the Savoy Hotel in the town.

Director Linda Markey praised the inspiring stories of young people - some of whom have given up to 500 hours as volunteers.

She said: "The event was attended by over 200 people and the night started with a rousing set from The Quirks Youth Streetband which marched through the audience to applause from all.

"Volunteer and training certificates were presented by Kaye Mathew, marketing director for Northcote Manor and URPotential director, to youths and adults for their 100, 200, 300 and in some cases an amazing 500 hours of volunteering achievements.

"Carolyn Eighteen and Daniel Dawber then told their inspiring individual volunteer stories. They are gaining experience and confidence and both spoke of their increased confidence and enjoyment in their volunteer roles."

Carolyn and Daniel both joined URPotential, which is based on Central Drive, through the Building Better Opportunities Changing Futures Programme.

Award winners

Most Committed Volunteer: - John Wilson. John volunteers at LGBT groups twice a week, and has built strong professional relationships with the young people. He has completed more than 800 volunteer hours.

Most Inspirational Volunteer: - Daniel Dawber. Daniel has been volunteering consistently at the IT Drop in for around six months. During this time with URPotential he has completed a qualification in administration and is now a qualified digital champion.

Young Volunteer: - Bethany Clarke-Povey. Bethany has volunteered for more than 900 hours since September 2018. As a member of Blackpool Youth Council she is an ambassador for climate sustainability. She is also a member of mental health project Headstart, deputy head girl and an anti-bullying ambassador at her own school, as well as a young leader at Brownies.

Young Learner: - Troy Cartmell. Troy attends an art group regularly and is involved in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, having gained his bronze certificate.

Adult Learner: - Kel Warren. Kel has completed training courses which include first aid and skills for effective volunteering.Adult Volunteer: - David Smith. David received this award because of his longstanding and ongoing invaluable support at IT drop-ins. He uses his own experiences to support clients with Learn My Way, Universal Credit, job searches and more.