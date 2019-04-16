Blackpool teacher bets on a great wedding day

Blackpool teacher Craig Barlow got 10 out of 10 in a football test at his local bookies to pay for a 2020 wedding to fiancee Harriet Gingell.

The science master netted £10,000 from a fiver bet by using his own special formula to predict all the teams in five league matches would score before half-time.

But, with nine in the bag, it took a heart-stopping injury time goal by Bristol Rovers for Craig to scoop the loot at the Betfred shop in Lostock Hall near Preston.

“The games were all going my way, especially when Lincoln scored making it 1-1 on 38 minutes against Macclesfield,” said Craig, who lives with dance teacher Harriet in Walton-le-Dale.

“But I was worried about the Bristol Rovers game as they were losing 2-0 at home to Luton. Then they scored in the second minute of first half additional time.

“It’s brilliant to win so much from just a small stake - and what great timing with the wedding coming up next year.”

The win means Craig, 30, will have enough to pay for the nuptials and even the honeymoon which the couple were worried they might not be able to afford.

The £5 wager, called Goals Galore, meant all 10 sides in his five selected matches would all find the net in the first half.

“At this stage of the season you do seem to get a lot of goals, particularly between teams looking to avoid relegation or achieve

promotion against sides who are mid-table with little to play for,” explained Craig, who teaches at South Shore Academy.

“That proved to be the correct formula and the cost of the wedding will be covered.”

Craig and Harriet have already booked their wedding reception for 100 guests at the Laurels in Chorley.

Bookie Fred Done added: “I’m chuffed to bits for this happy couple who will now have the day of their lives …thanks to a £5 bet.

“If Craig carries on using this scientific formula I will end up paying for a posh honeymoon. Remember next June Craig the toast has got to be Fred! “