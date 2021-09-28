Blackpool schools commended for science teaching with Primary Science Quality Mark award

Unity Academy in Warbreck Hill Road and Anchorsholme Academy in Eastpines Drive scooped the award after a year-long assessment process.

Teachers at Unity Academy ran STEM clubs, took part in awards by the British Science Association's scheme for STEM project work, and developed science through forest school work.

Anchorsholme Academy received the award for its development of the school's science curriculum, and pupils receive "a slice of science" newsletters with ideas for experiments, science news, and fun facts to engage youngsters in the subject.

A Year 3 science class at Unity Academy. Pic: Unity Academy

Kelsie Gleadell, science subject leader at Unity Academy, said: “The children had really missed out on practical science opportunities during lockdown so we were committed to boosting their enthusiasm and developing their independent scientific enquiry skills.

"It was hard work however we worked as a team to make sure the children enjoyed their learning and the hard work paid off."