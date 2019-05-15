Blackpool school says it will end academic year 'earlier than we would have liked' for this reason

The academic year at a Blackpool school will "finish slightly earlier than we would have liked", its headteacher told parents.

It's to allow for newly-finished classrooms, IT facilities, science labs, and a workshop at the Armfield Academy, which is being refurbished by builders, to be prepared for September.

The academy, built on the site of the former Arnold school, will close at 3.05pm on Friday, July 19, and re-open at 8.50am on Thursday, August 29.

Headteacher Mark Kilmurray said in a letter: “We fully appreciate that students finish slightly earlier than we would have liked, however the Department for Education allows schools and academies to make these adjustments in exceptional circumstances due to ongoing building projects.”

Armfield Academy, named after the late Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield, opened to Year Seven and reception children last September and will take new cohorts of youngsters each year until it is full.