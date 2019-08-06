Blackpool school plan to boost enterprise

A Blackpool school is hoping to build a learning pod to help pupils develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Neil Oldham, head teacher at Highfurlong School on Blackpool Old Road, has applied to Blackpool Council seeking planning permission for the scheme.

The single story learning pod will be situated to the rear of school if the application is approved.

A design brief accompanying the application says it would "enable the school to set up an enterprise room with a wide range of equipment and resources essential to supporting the enterprise offer at Highfurlong".

The pod would replace space within the school which has been outgrown, and would "add an outdoor classroom environment to enhance the currentprovision".

The report adds: "The space will give students a place to showcase and promote a wide range of items they have designed and created using their enterprise skills.

"This will enable them to develop skills that can be transferred into the workforce. This is vital for our students who are already at a disadvantage. "

Highfurlong School special school provides lessons for children and young people aged two to 19 years with a range of severe medical conditions, disabilities and behaviours, many of whom are also from disadvantaged families.

The school is currently rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted, which is the best rating possible.