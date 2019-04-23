Blackpool school bounces back from disappointment to impress Ofsted inspectors and net ‘good’ ranking

The “strong and effective” actions of senior teachers at St George’s School in Marton have “overcome the weaknesses” spotted by Ofsted inspectors three years ago.

The report by the education regulator said the secondary school, in Cherry Tree Road, is no longer rated as ‘requires improvement’ – and is now a ‘good’ place to go.

Headteacher Graham Warnock said: “We are delighted and unsurprised the inspectors have recognised in their report many of the good, special, and distinctive aspects of our academy.

“These include safeguarding, personal development, welfare, and behaviour – as well as the strong sense of community, excellent pastoral care, and the tangible pride that pupils and staff have in our school.”

In a report, released publicly yesterday, Ofsted inspector Stephen Ruddy said school bosses had improved the quality of teaching and the curriculum, with pupils making “good progress”.

Those with special needs are “well supported”, and youngsters’ behaviour was “good”, with positive attitudes to learning.

“Senior leaders, including those of the Cidari multi-academy trust, have been resilient and relentless in their efforts to overcome the barriers which previously hindered pupils’ success,” Mr Ruddy said.

“As a result, pupils now receive a good standard of education.”

To get to the top rank of ‘outstanding’, Mr Ruddy said the school should “continue to strengthen the curriculum, especially in geography, history and science, so the most able pupils have more regular opportunities to think deeply and apply their learning creatively”.

Mr Warnock added: “Every decision and action taken here is done so with the aim to ensure that every pupil can climb their personal mountain – whether to university or to an equally aspirational alternative – so they are able to eventually thrive in a fulfilling job and have a great life.”