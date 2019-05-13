Blackpool's Highfield Academy pupils cook up a tasty treat to win top schools cookery comp

It definitely was not a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth as two young chefs from Blackpool put their culinary skills to the test in the finals of a prestigious cookery contest.

he two young chefs from Highfield Leadership Academy roasted, boiled, baked and whisked their way to success as they won the prestigious Reg Johnson Young Chef Schools Competition.

Reg Johnson was known as ‘the poultry legend’ after he founded Johnson and Swarbrick in 1985, which put the village of Goosnargh, near Preston, on the map thanks to his now famous Goosnargh corn-fed chicken and Goosnargh duck.

The competition is aimed at inspiring students to discover the hospitality industry, learn new skills from two of Lancashire’s best-known celebrity chefs - Nigel Howarth and Paul Heathcote MBE - and learn about careers in the industry.

Highfield duo Katie Weeks and Ruby Williams proved they were no flash in the pan as they cooked up a storm in the final at Blackburn College. .

The final saw Katie and Ruby compete against Jayden Shallcross and Callum Wynn from Carr Hill High School and their winning dish will now feature on the menu at Café Northcote as part of the National Festival of Making inJune.

Prizes include dinner for six at Northcote Manor, a cookery school demonstration, pans and a cookbook. The girls’ school will also get some catering equipment.