Blackpool nursery rated inadequate after failing to take proper action when allegation made about staff member

A Blackpool nursery has been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted after it failed to take proper action when an allegation was made about a member of staff.

Little George’s Nursery School on George Street did not follow local authority rules when an allegation was made about one of its employees, and failed to make sure children were kept safe online.

An inspector said: “Leaders do not take appropriate action to manage allegations and concerns about adults working at the setting. Leaders do not report allegations to the designated officer without delay, leaving children at risk of harm.”

Little George’s owner Diane Meyer would not disclose what the allegation was, but said that it was ‘totally unfounded’.

She said: “We are holding a meeting with our parents. Our parents have been supportive and we are workingvery closely with Blackpool Early Years to take action and correct things that were seen on the day. As for the allegation, we reported it, but it was totally unfounded.”

The Ofsted report also found that the quality of teaching at the nursery was ‘variable’, staff did not adequately support two-year-old children, and parents were not given enough information about what their children were learning.

The nursery was praised for staff’s commitment to developing children’s communication skills, and for the good behaviour of its children.

To improve, it must educate staff about safeguarding, improve systems for monitoring online technology, improve teaching for the youngest children, and ensure that activities that meet children’s needs and interests are carried out.