Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre GCSE results 2022: Live updates as students across the region as students get their grades
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre students are eagerly awaiting their GCSE results this week, having sat exams for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day on Thursday, August 25, 2022 as Fylde coast students receive their GCSE results.
GCSE results day across Blackpool and the Fylde coast
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 16:21
GCSE results day 2022: When do students get their grades, how to appeal and what do numbered grades mean?
Teenagers across the country will be getting their results this week, and here’s all you need to know.
Live updates will be posted here from 8am on Thursday, August 25, 2022
Page 1 of 1