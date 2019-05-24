Blackpool college worker picks up her MBE

A Fylde coast college worker who has heped thousands of students achieve success has received an MBE from the Prince of Wales.

Blackpool and The Fylde College (B&FC)’s head of student support and wellbeing, Dr Judith Poole, got the award in this year’s New Year Honours list and has had it presented to her at Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles.

Dr Judith Poole receiving her MBE from Prince Charles

She has more than 30 years’ experience in further and higher education, firstly as a linguistics lecturer and later in her role leading a service to support students.

She has worked at B&FC for more than 25 years, having come from Lancaster University. She then played a key role in the partnership between the two institutions which has seen more than 10,000 degrees awarded in Blackpool.

Over the past decade, she has been head of student support and wellbeing, a role in which she leads a large staff team to provide support for students with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Dr Poole said: “I am both thrilled and humbled that the work I am so committed to and passionate about has been recognised in this way.

“First of all, I would like to thank my family, the college’s senior management team and all the teams of people I have worked with over the past 30 years, all of whom have played a part in me being awarded this great honour.

“I would especially like to thank and acknowledge the part played by my current team – Student Support and Wellbeing – for the fantastic work they do every day to help the students we support to be the very best they can be.”

She also leads B&FC’s safeguarding provision, which sees her work with local, regional and national safeguarding bodies, and sits on various boards and committees. She ensures equality and diversity across B&FC and is passionate about fairness of access and equal opportunities.

College principal Bev Robinson said: “Judith is very deserving of this honour as demonstrated by her commitment to the students she supports, her staff team and her many community roles outside her day-to-day work at B&FC.”

Dr Poole previously visited Buckingham Palace when her aunt, Gwen Phillips got an MBE for community service.